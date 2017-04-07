Steve Perry does not perform with Journey at Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction

Steve Perry holds his Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction trophy. (Photo: Rock and Roll Hall of Fame)

​BROOKLYN, New York -- Bummer...

Although hopes were high Steve Perry would perform with Journey during Friday night's Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony, it never happened.

After speaking for several minutes to thank Journey's fans for all their success, Perry was not behind the microphone when the band started playing.

Instead, Journey's current lead singer, Arnel Pineda, sang three classic Journey favorites: Separate Ways, Lights and Don't Stop Believin'.

Guitarist Neal Schon asked the crowd to illuminate their cell phones during Lights in honor of Perry.

Naturally, fans were disappointed.

If #StevePerry really wanted to thank the fans, he could have sucked it up & sang one damn song! #shouldhavedoneit4thefans #RockHall2017 — Susan B Shanahan (@SueShanny) April 8, 2017

maybe rhe reason #StevePerry didn't sing tonight is because his voice simply isn't what it used to be. Those high notes are super hard — Cyndi (@AllModConz) April 8, 2017

Heartbroke #StevePerry did not sing — Becky Bailey (@BeccaBailey1) April 8, 2017

"You are the rock and roll hall of fame. You put us here," Perry said of the fans while accepting his induction trophy just moments earlier. "Your tireless love and consistent devotion, you never have stopped. ... I love each and every one of you! Thank you so very much!"

NOTE: Some of the video clips below contain foul language.

Shortly before the induction ceremony started, Pineda posted an image on Instagram of him embracing Perry for the first time ever.

