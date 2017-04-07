WTLV
Steve Perry does not perform with Journey at Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction

Ryan Haidet , WKYC 11:34 PM. EDT April 07, 2017

​BROOKLYN, New York -- Bummer...

Although hopes were high Steve Perry would perform with Journey during Friday night's Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony, it never happened.

After speaking for several minutes to thank Journey's fans for all their success, Perry was not behind the microphone when the band started playing.

Instead, Journey's current lead singer, Arnel Pineda, sang three classic Journey favorites: Separate Ways, Lights and Don't Stop Believin'

Guitarist Neal Schon asked the crowd to illuminate their cell phones during Lights in honor of Perry.

Naturally, fans were disappointed.

"You are the rock and roll hall of fame. You put us here," Perry said of the fans while accepting his induction trophy just moments earlier. "Your tireless love and consistent devotion, you never have stopped. ... I love each and every one of you! Thank you so very much!"

NOTE: Some of the video clips below contain foul language.

Shortly before the induction ceremony started, Pineda posted an image on Instagram of him embracing Perry for the first time ever.

