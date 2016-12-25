Singer George Michael dies at age 53

LONDON, ENGLAND - AUGUST 12: George Michael performs during the Closing Ceremony on Day 16 of the London 2012 Olympic Games at Olympic Stadium on August 12, 2012 in London, England. (Photo by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images) (Photo: Jeff J Mitchell, 2012 Getty Images)

Singer George Michael, best known as the front-man for the group WHAM, died in his home in England at the age of 53, his publicist announced Sunday.

“It is with great sadness that we can confirm our beloved son, brother and friend George passed away peacefully at home over the Christmas period."

Michael sold over 100 million albums in a career that spanned nearly four decades.

WHAM hits included songs "Wake me up, before you go-go", "Careless Whisper" and "I'm your man".

Michael also had a successful solo career.