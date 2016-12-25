Singer George Michael dies at age 53

Singer George Michael, best known as the front-man for the group WHAM, died in his home in England at the age of 53, his publicist announced Sunday.
“It is with great sadness that we can confirm our beloved son, brother and friend George passed away peacefully at home over the Christmas period."
Michael sold over 100 million albums in a career that spanned nearly four decades.
WHAM hits included songs "Wake me up, before you go-go", "Careless Whisper" and "I'm your man".
Michael also had a successful solo career.
