Idina Menzel adds St. Augustine date to tour

Broadway star — and the voice of the blockbuster movie “Frozen” — Idina Menzel has booked a show for May 26 at the St. Augustine Amphitheatre.

It’s part of a world tour that starts in March in Japan. She won a Tony Award for her work in “Wicked” and an Oscar for singing “Let it Go” in “Frozen.”

Tickets are $54, $74, $94 and $132 and go on salea t 10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 27 at the St. Augustine Amphitheatre and Ponte Vedra Concert Hall box offices or through ticketmaster.com.

Also, comic Dave Chappelle has sold out all four shows he has booked at the Florida Theatre for Feb. 8 and 9.

Other new shows going on sale:

The English Beat, with the Skatalites, 8 p.m. Wednesday, March 8, at the Ponte Vedra Concert Hall. $27-$32. On sale at 10 a.m.Friday.

The HillBenders play “Tommy: A Bluegrass Opry,” 8 p.m. Sunday, April 9, at the Florida Theatre. $59.

Happy Together Tour with the Turtles, the Association, Chuck Negron, the Box Tops, the Cowsills and the Archies, 7:30 p.m.Sunday, June 11, at the Florida Theatre. $35-$75. On sale at 10 a.m. Friday.

Pure Prairie League, with Orleans and Firefall, 8 p.m. Friday, July 14, at the Florida Theatre. $39-$69.50. On sale at 10 a.m. Friday.

2Cellos, 8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 23, at the St. Augustine Amphitheatre. $44-$74. On sale at 10 a.m. Friday.

