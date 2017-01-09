'Moonlight' by FSU alumni wins Best Picture at Golden Globes

FSU alum Barry Jenkins ('03) accepts the award for Best Motion Picture - Drama for "Moonlight," which he wrote and directed, at the 2017 Golden Globes. (Photo: Paul Drinkwater AP)

The FSU Film School got some major props Sunday when “Moonlight,” the movie written and directed by alum Barry Jenkins (’03) won the top award at the Golden Globes — Best Motion Picture - Drama. It beat out “Hacksaw Ridge,” “Hell or High Water,” “Lion” and “Manchester by the Sea,” the last of which was considered its biggest competitor.

The big win bodes well for “Moonlight,” which already has picked up significant Oscar buzz.

The film, which had six Film School grads on its team – two producers, two editors, the cinematographer, and writer/director Jenkins – was nominated for six awards. It lost all but Best Motion Picture.

Most of the other awards were swept by the original musical “La La Land,” which shared nominations with “Moonlight” in many categories, but won Best Motion Picture – Comedy or Musical instead.

"Moonlight" producer and fellow FSU graduate Adele Romanski (’04) took the stage with Jenkins to accept the award.

Jenkins wrote the screenplay for “Moonlight” based on an unproduced play called, “In Moonlight Black Boys Look Blue.” Critics have universally praised “Moonlight,” consistently using words like “beautiful,” “authentic” and “poetic” -- not exactly language you’d expect about the story of a young man growing up with a mother addicted to crack.

In his acceptance speech, Jenkins thanked his own mother, as well as colleagues, and friends in Miami, where he grew up and where the film is set.

Academy Award nominations will be announced in just about two weeks – Jan. 24 – and “Moonlight” has just become an even heavier favorite for a Best Picture nomination than it was before.