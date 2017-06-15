WTLV
Close

Miley takes over 'Fallon Tonight'

Trent Gilbreath, WTLV 10:25 AM. EDT June 15, 2017

Miley's taking over late night!

Pop star Miley Cyrus stopped by 'The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon', starting with the monologue and lasting the whole show!

The singer performed two live songs, her new singles 'Malibu' and 'Inspired', sat down for an interview, and even played a subway game with Fallon, incognito.

Watch the best moments below and don't miss Fallon Tonight, weeknights on NBC 12 following First Coast News at 11:00.

Miley Takes Over the Cold Open

Miley Cyrus Busks in NYC Subway in Disguise

Miley Cyrus: Malibu

© 2017 WTLV-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories