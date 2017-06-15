Miley takes over 'Fallon Tonight'

Pop singer Miley Cyrus started with the Fallon monologue and then left her mark on the whole show. (Photo: NBC)

Miley's taking over late night!

Pop star Miley Cyrus stopped by 'The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon', starting with the monologue and lasting the whole show!

The singer performed two live songs, her new singles 'Malibu' and 'Inspired', sat down for an interview, and even played a subway game with Fallon, incognito.

The singer performed two live songs, her new singles 'Malibu' and 'Inspired', sat down for an interview, and even played a subway game with Fallon, incognito.

Miley Takes Over the Cold Open

Miley Cyrus Busks in NYC Subway in Disguise

Miley Cyrus: Malibu

