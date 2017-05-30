Megyn Kelly makes her NBC News debut on 'Sunday Night with Megyn Kelly' Sunday at 7:00pm. (Photo: NBC)

It's been months in the making... but former Fox News anchor Megyn Kelly is ready to premiere on her new platform.

'Sunday Night with Megyn Kelly' arrives this Sunday on the peacock network, as an addition to their NBC News staples.

The program will include NBC contributors from all its news counterparts and highlight impactful "stories of our time."

Preview the premiere below and watch Sunday night at 7:00 on NBC 12, following First Coast News.

Sunday Night with Megyn Kelly

© 2017 WTLV-TV