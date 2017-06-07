WTLV
Mark Wahlberg talks daddy-daughter dances and coaching football

Trent Gilbreath, WTLV 12:55 PM. EDT June 07, 2017

Mark Wahlberg is a diehard Patriots fan. If you didn't know that fact before, you'll find out today on Ellen. 

The actor talks about that wild Super Bowl victory and his 8-year-old son's fellow Pats obsession.

Walhberg also proudly announced he's the new assistant coach for his son's football teams.

Preview below and watch at 4:00 on NBC 12, followed by First Coast News at 5:00.

Mark Wahlberg on Ellen

© 2017 WTLV-TV


