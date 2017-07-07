Macklemore celebrates grandma's birthday in 'Glorious' music video

Macklemore films lastest music video in Modesto.

Macklemore loves his grandma!

On Thursday, the Seattle rapper debuted the video for his latest song 'Glorious' featuring Skylar Grey.

Glorious official music video is HERE! https://t.co/CYozS9jnFT — GLORIOUS (@macklemore) July 6, 2017

For the video, the 34-year-old Grammy winner surprises his Grandma Helen at her home in Modesto, California, for her 100th birthday. He spends the day granting all of his grandma's wishes.

“Today we’re going to do whatever you want to do,” Macklemore tells his grandma, to which she sweetly replies: “Anything? God, I want to do it all!”

Turns out, Grandma Helens likes to have fun! The duo spend the day cruising town in a vintage convertible, Yeezy shoe shopping, singing karaoke, playing games at the arcade and hitting the tattoo parlor. Grandma Helen even gets a special birthday dance from a "firefighter" at her party.

Watch the sweet video below.

