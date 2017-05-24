WTLV
Close

Macey's one-of-a-kind Civil War reenactment

Trent Gilbreath, WTLV 12:20 PM. EDT May 24, 2017

Learn about the Civil War in the cutest way possible.

7-year-old Macey, Ellen's presidential expert, takes us back to the Civil War era and re-enacts key moments in our nation's history.

The junior wiz kid serves up American history in the most adorable way.

Watch below and don't miss Ellen today at 4:00 on NBC 12, followed by First Coast News at 5:00.

Macey's Civil War Re-enactment

© 2017 WTLV-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories