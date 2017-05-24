Macey's one-of-a-kind Civil War reenactment

Learn about the Civil War in the cutest way possible.
7-year-old Macey, Ellen's presidential expert, takes us back to the Civil War era and re-enacts key moments in our nation's history.
The junior wiz kid serves up American history in the most adorable way.
Watch below and don't miss Ellen today at 4:00 on NBC 12, followed by First Coast News at 5:00.
Macey's Civil War Re-enactment
© 2017 WTLV-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs