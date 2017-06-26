Locals compete on 'American Ninja Warrior'

AMERICAN NINJA WARRIOR -- "Daytona Beach Qualifier" -- Pictured: Christopher Johnson -- (Photo by: Myron Luzniak/NBC) (Photo: NBC, NBC)

Ninja Warrior hopefuls right here on the First Coast!

'American Ninja Warrior' will feature two locals tonight on the show in the Daytona Beach qualifier.

Todd Bourgeois from St. Augustine and Chris Johnson from Jacksonville both competed in the intense obstacle challenge, set at the Daytona International Speedway.

Our Jeannie Blaylock recently featured Johnson in a story and took us inside his training in his own backyard.

Johnson is competing in honor of his brother, a veteran who committed suicide.

Watch the inspiring tribute above and preview tonight's 'American Ninja Warrior' below.

Ninja Warrior airs at 8:00 on NBC 12, followed by 'Spartan: Ultimate Team Challenge'. Tweet @FCN2go when you watch live and cheer on both Chris and Todd!

American Ninja Warrior

