Local singer lands private audition with American Idol on first day of college

Cassidy Kinsman, 17, is one of those talented singers. She landed a private audition with American Idol. Right after her audition, she will make the trek to Belmont University in Nashville for her first day of college.



Kinsman has been on the big stage since she was small.



“I’ve been singing really since birth, for the longest time,” said Kinsman. “I started professionally singing in 5th or 6th grade, started with choir, then singing in the church.”



While she has a passion for singing Christian music in front of their congregation she says she’s ready for something bigger. She is pursuing a career in country music. She says she wants to follow in the footsteps of Carrie Underwood.



“I’ve been trying to get my name out there as much as I can, singing the national anthem in any sporting event,” said Kinsman. “I competed for the Voice and made it all the way to the Blind auditions in California but the team filled right before I stepped on the stage.”



She says, regardless, she’s thankful for the experience, as she now moves on to her next challenge this week: American Idol AND College.



She graduated a year early and will be pursuing a degree in music production.



