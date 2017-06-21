Feeling forever young!
'Little Big Shots' has featured incredible talent at a very young age for two seasons on NBC.
Now, in its new installment, host Steve Harvey tackles the older generation.
Senior citizens in their prime showcase their unique talents on a national stage!
Preview the 'Little Big Shots: Forever Young' premiere below and watch live at 8:00 on NBC 12.
We can't pick between old or new!
