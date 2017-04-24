Last Dance with Jennifer Lopez and Derek Hough

'World of Dance' judges Jennifer Lopez and Derek Hough dance it out on Ellen.

From DWTS and Idol to the 'World of Dance'!

Grammy-winning artist Jennifer Lopez and 'Dancing with the Stars' pro Derek Hough are no strangers to reality TV competitions.

The former Idol judge and professional dancer are now teaming up as judges on NBC's new competition 'World of Dance.'

The show features the world's best dancers, of all ages and styles, competing for a million dollar prize.

'World of Dance' premieres Tuesday, May 30 at 10:00 on NBC.

