Kim Kardashian West on Caitlyn Jenner's new book

Kim Kardashian West talks with Ellen about Caitlyn Jenner's new book.

"I'll always love her... she taught me about character and so much growing up."

But that might be where Kim Kardashian West's relationship ends with her stepfather Caitlyn Jenner.

She sits down with Ellen and talks about Jenner's new book, 'Secrets of My Life', which details her journey as a transgender woman and relationships with the Kardashian clan.

West says she's very hurt by the book, especially for her mom Kris, and says Caitlyn was not fully honest in the memoir.

