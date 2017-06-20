Ken dolls get a makeover: New skin tones, man buns and cornrows

Photo courtesy- Barbie

Blonde, thin and blue-eyed. That's how the original Ken doll can be best described...but not anymore.

You may remember Barbie's makeover in 2016 that brought on three new body types, a variety of skin tones and new hairstyles. Now, it's her boyfriend Ken's turn.

Starting Tuesday, 15 new Ken dolls will be on the market with three different body types, seven different skin tones, eight different hair colors, nine new hairstyles and a wide variety in wardrobe options.

The new dolls are already available online and priced at $9.99 each.

