Kelly Clarkson talks choosing ‘The Voice' over ‘American Idol'

From one singing competition to the next!
Original 'American Idol' winner Kelly Clarkson is making a big move, as a new coach of 'The Voice' next season.
'Idol' gave her her start in 2002 as the first ever winner and has since announced a network change to ABC for its new revival.
Clarkson explains why she signed with NBC today on Ellen. Preview below and watch at 4:00, followed by First Coast News at 5:00.
Best part? You can watch both singing competitions on our two stations, NBC and ABC.
