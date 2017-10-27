Kelly Clarkson talks choosing ‘The Voice' over ‘American Idol'

Watch Kelly Clarkson on Ellen today at 4:00 on NBC 12.

From one singing competition to the next!

Original 'American Idol' winner Kelly Clarkson is making a big move, as a new coach of 'The Voice' next season.

'Idol' gave her her start in 2002 as the first ever winner and has since announced a network change to ABC for its new revival.

Clarkson explains why she signed with NBC today on Ellen.

Best part? You can watch both singing competitions on our two stations, NBC and ABC.

