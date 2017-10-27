WTLV
Kelly Clarkson talks choosing ‘The Voice' over ‘American Idol'

Trent Gilbreath, WTLV 1:49 PM. EDT October 27, 2017

From one singing competition to the next!

Original 'American Idol' winner Kelly Clarkson is making a big move, as a new coach of 'The Voice' next season.

'Idol' gave her her start in 2002 as the first ever winner and has since announced a network change to ABC for its new revival.

Clarkson explains why she signed with NBC today on Ellen. Preview below and watch at 4:00, followed by First Coast News at 5:00.

Best part? You can watch both singing competitions on our two stations, NBC and ABC.

