Julia Roberts & Richard Curtis celebrate Red Nose Day on NBC 12.

A fundraising event that's gone global and raised over a billion dollars!

That's the power behind Red Nose Day, co-created by Richard Curtis - the man behind films like 'Love Actually' and 'Notting Hill'.

Speaking of 'Notting Hill', let's bring out America's sweetheart Julia Roberts to talk about the star-studded event as well.

don't miss 'Red Nose Day' Thursday night, May 25th on NBC.

