A fundraising event that's gone global and raised over a billion dollars!
That's the power behind Red Nose Day, co-created by Richard Curtis - the man behind films like 'Love Actually' and 'Notting Hill'.
Speaking of 'Notting Hill', let's bring out America's sweetheart Julia Roberts to talk about the star-studded event as well.
Watch them both on Ellen today at 4:00 on NBC 12 and don't miss 'Red Nose Day' Thursday night, May 25th on NBC.
Julia Roberts & Richard Curtis celebrate Red Nose Day
© 2017 WTLV-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs