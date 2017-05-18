Find out Johnny Depp's favorite part of playing Jack Sparrow.

There's only one Jack Sparrow!

The 'Pirates of the Carribean' franchise is now on its fifth film, starring Johnny Depp as Captain Jack.

Depp often goes to area children's hospitals in full costume to surprise young patients.

Watch him talk about his iconic role on Ellen and see his interview in full at 4:00 on NBC 12, followed by First Coast News at 5:00.

Johnny Depp's favorite part of playing Jack Sparrow

© 2017 WTLV-TV