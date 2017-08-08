Jimmy Kimmel Live: Bachelorette finale recap

Recap 'The Bachelorette' finale and enjoy episode 1 of 'Baby Bachelor in Paradise'.

After the 'After the Final Rose'!

SPOILER ALERT...

Attorney Rachel Lindsay chose Bryan in the drama-filled ep Bachelorette season finale.

Jimmy Kimmel followed up the show with a recap from the newly engaged couple and premiered Episode 1 of 'Baby Bachelor in Paradise'.

It's the cutest parody you'll ever see!

What did you think of 'The Bachelorette' season finale? Tell us in the comments and don't miss the premiere of 'Bachelor in Paradise' Monday night at 8:00 on ABC 25.

Jimmy Kimmel's Bachelorette finale recap

Baby Bachelor in Paradise

© 2017 WTLV-TV