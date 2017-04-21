Jessica Lange talks 'Feud'

Jessica Lange talks about her FX mini-series 'Feud' with Ellen.

The legendary Joan Crawford back on the Warner lot!

Well, not really... but actress Jessica Lange comes pretty close in the new FX series 'Feud.'

She plays the Hollywood icon opposite Susan Sarandon's Bette Davis in the later years of both their careers.

The Legendary Jessica Lange

