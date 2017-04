Ellen surprises Jennifer Hudson with the Grammy she won for 'The Color Purple' on Broadway.

Ellen always comes in clutch for her guests!

Broadway star Jennifer Hudson recently won a Grammy for her performance in 'The Color Purple' but hadn't received her award yet.

So Ellen got involved and surprised her live on the show.

