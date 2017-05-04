WTLV
It's TGIT time!

Trent Gilbreath, WTLV 5:00 PM. EDT May 04, 2017

Break out the wine and popcorn, it's TGIT time on ABC 25!

Preview tonight's all-new lineup of Grey's Anatomy, Scandal, and The Catch. Only a few episodes remain until their season finales!

Tell us your favorite in the comments and tweet us @FCN2go when you watch live on ABC 25, followed by First Coast News at 11:00.

Grey's Anatomy - 8p ABC 25

Scandal - 9p ABC 25

The Catch - 10p ABC 25, followed by First Coast News at 11:00

