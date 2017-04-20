How Tracee Ellis Ross won and lost her Golden Globe

Tracee Ellis Ross tells Ellen how she won and lost her Golden Globe.

"I was a winner who had LOST!"

'black-ish' star Tracee Ellis Ross stops by Ellen and talks about her recent Golden Globe win.

When Ross headed to the Globes after-party, she left behind her award in the bathroom!

Preview her win/loss below and watch Ellen weekdays at 4:00 on NBC 12, followed by First Coast News at 5:00.

'black-ish' airs Wednesday nights on ABC 25.

How Tracee Ellis Ross won & lost

© 2017 WTLV-TV