How Tracee Ellis Ross won and lost her Golden Globe

"I was a winner who had LOST!"
'black-ish' star Tracee Ellis Ross stops by Ellen and talks about her recent Golden Globe win.
When Ross headed to the Globes after-party, she left behind her award in the bathroom!
Preview her win/loss below and watch Ellen weekdays at 4:00 on NBC 12, followed by First Coast News at 5:00.
'black-ish' airs Wednesday nights on ABC 25.
How Tracee Ellis Ross won & lost
