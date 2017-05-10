Tom Holland tells Ellen how he found out he was Spider-Man on NBC 12.

There's a new Spider-Man in town!

Tom Holland is about to celebrate his 21st birthday, just bought his first apartment, and oh yes... is taking on the role of Marvel superhero Spider-Man.

The way he found out about getting the role is definitely unique.

He saw it on Instagram with the rest of the world, before getting a call.

Watch him tell Ellen below and see his full interview at 4:00 on NBC 12, followed by First Coast News at 5:00.

How Tom Holland Found Out He Was Spider-Man

© 2017 WTLV-TV