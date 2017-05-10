There's a new Spider-Man in town!
Tom Holland is about to celebrate his 21st birthday, just bought his first apartment, and oh yes... is taking on the role of Marvel superhero Spider-Man.
The way he found out about getting the role is definitely unique.
He saw it on Instagram with the rest of the world, before getting a call.
How Tom Holland Found Out He Was Spider-Man
