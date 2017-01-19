Greatest Show on Earth makes its final run in Jacksonville this weekend

A performer rides an elephant around the arena during a Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus performance in Washington, DC on March 19, 2015. ( Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/AFP/Getty Images)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Greatest Show on Earth is making its final run in Jacksonville this weekend before folding up the tent for good.

The Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus will perform their "Circus Xtreme" act at the Jacksonville Veteran's Memorial from Thursday to Sunday. The act is described to feature more than 300 cast and crew to provide viewers with "extreme thrills, exotic animals and extraordinary performers," according to a release.

These performances come just days after Feld Entertainment, the producer of Ringling, announced on its website earlier this month that they are shutting down the historic American spectacle after a 146-year run. The company blamed its end on declining ticket sales, which dropped significantly after they retired the show's elephant act last year and placed them at a conservation center in Polk City, Fla. Their final show is scheduled in May.

The show in Jacksonville opens Thursday, Jan. 19 at 7:30 p.m.

You can find the show times below.

Thursday, Jan. 19 - 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 20 - 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 21 - 11:30 a.m., 3:30 p.m., 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, Jan. 22 - 5 p.m.

