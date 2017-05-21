Go inside the Billboard Music Awards on ABC 25.

One of chart-topping music's hottest nights!

The Billboard Music Awards kick off tonight on ABC 25 with A-list performances from Bruno Mars, Nicki Minaj, Ed Sheeran, Cher, and so many more.

Also, expect a world premiere of Miley Cyrus' 'Malibu' and a special tribute to the 20th anniversary of 'Titanic' with the one, the only Celine Dion.

Join @FCN2go on Twitter with hashtag #BBMAs and check out the magenta carpet HERE.

Hosts Ludacris and Vanessa Hudgens start the party live at 8:00 on ABC 25.

Hosts Vanessa Hudgens and Ludacris

© 2017 WTLV-TV