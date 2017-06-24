Game of Thrones pop-up bar to open in DC this summer

WASHINGTON, DC (WUSA9) - D.C. residents brace yourselves—summer is coming.

A "Game of Thrones" pop-up bar will arrive in Shaw three weeks before the premiere of season 7 and will be the latest drinking experience from the Drink Company, according to a release from the company.

Beginning June 21, Drink Company and Ommegang Brewery will open the Game of Thrones Pop-Up Bar in their Shaw properties, formerly known as Mockingbird Hill, Southern Efficiency and Eat the Rich.

Angie Fetherston, Drink Company CEO, said the bar is their love letter to the Seven Kingdoms.

“We didn’t have a choice,” Fetherston said. “The three-eyed raven picked us.”

The Game of Thrones PUB will span nearly 3,000 square feet, with each room transforming into different realms of the fictional world, including the House of Black and White, the Red Keep, the Throne Room, Meereen and the North.

Cocktails will be served not just with details from the show, but as drinks the characters themselves might enjoy.

Paul Taylor, bar manager, said they thought about what cocktails would portray the characters and what drinks could represent moments in the show.

These drinks include The North Remembers, a scotch-based drink served in a horn tankard, meant to represent any member of the Stark family.

“We want our guests to connect the cocktails to elements of the show.” Taylor said.

Fans can be fully immersed into the world of Kings’ Landing. The show’s soundtrack will play in the background, and bartenders will sport costumes. Patrons are encouraged to get into the spirit, but leave the swords at home!

Though the bar may seem like it will have everything, GoT fanatics will not be able to watch Game of Thrones at the actual bar. The bar will close at 7 p.m. on Sunday nights, so all watchers, including the staff, can tune in at home.

Game of Thrones Pop-Up Bar. 1839-1843 7th St., NW. Open June 21 through August 27, Monday through Thursday from 5 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., Friday and Saturday from 5 p.m. to 1:30 a.m., and Sunday from 1 to 7 p.m.

