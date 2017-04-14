First 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' trailer is finally here and it does not disappoint!

Mark Hamill at Star Wars Celebration Panel in Orlando. Photo: Getty Images.

"Breathe. Just breathe."

It's like the opening words to the official Star Wars Episode 8 trailer is speaking directly to us: its die-hard fans as we try to not hyperventilate from excitement!

The trailer for The Last Jedi officially debuted Friday, shortly after the cast revealed a little bit of what we can expect from the movie.

"We go deep into Rey's story," Daisy Ridley, who plays Rey, said during a Star Wars Celebration panel in Orlando, an event being held this weekend. "Rey has a certain expectation of what she's getting from Luke... it's difficult to meet your heroes because it might not be what you expect."

You may recall, Rey had high regard for Luke Skywalker and heard about the Jedi as she sought for him and found him at the end of "The Force Awakens."

The Last Jedi continues off of that, with a plot that could follow similar lines to "An Empire Strikes Back." But instead of Yoda training Luke, Luke is training Rey... and well, we could be safe to assume he won't cling onto her back and spout off nonsense as they run through a forest.

Instead, Rey seems to be getting a better understanding of just what the force is: A balance between light and darkness. Luke tells her "it's so much bigger" though, alluding to what came before her between the Jedi and the Sith.

The trailer also gives us brief, but awestruck glimpses of the Millennium Falcon in action, the tri-saber wielding Kylo Ren, and conflict happening around Fin, Poe and BB-8. Our hearts even softened as we saw a brief glimpse of the late Carrie Fisher. RIP.

Star Wars Ep. 8, The Last Jedi will be released Christmas Day.

