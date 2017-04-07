'First Dates' preview - share yours!

Watch the 'First Dates' premiere Friday at 8:00 on NBC 12 -- Pictured: "First Dates" Key Art -- (Photo by: NBCUniversal) (Photo: NBCUniversal, 2017 NBCUniversal Media, LLC)

Hopeful singles looking for love...

That's the genuine approach executive producer Ellen DeGeneres is taking with NBC's new show 'First Dates.'

Watch as singles of all ages go on blind dates, seen only with hidden cameras.

Do you have a particularly rough first date experience? Don't we all!? Share with First Coast Living to be featured on NBC 12.

Post on the FCL Facebook page or tag them in a screenshot on Instagram.

'First Dates' premieres tonight at 8:00 on NBC 12, narrated by Drew Barrymore!

