Final Beauty and the Beast trailer will have you singing in your office

YouTube screengrab (Courtesy: Disney Movie Trailers on YouTube)

Grab your teacup, light a candle and eat up the nostalgia in the final Beauty and the Beast trailer.

The new live action film will seemingly stick very closely to the original animated Disney flick. From the music to the dance numbers to the outfits, you'll feel like you're back in the early 90s, only you won't be wearing parachute pants.

The CGI-heavy movie features all of your favorite character: Belle, the Beast (duh), Lumiere, Gaston, Maurice and Lefou.

The film hits theaters on March 17.

