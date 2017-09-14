Evie Clair offered option to come back to AGT next year

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Florida Highway Patrol warns of closing I-75
-
VERIFY: Was Good Samaritan punished for helping?
-
Irma damage in Riverside
-
83-year-old pushes suspect from roof after hours-long standoff
-
Brunswick heavily damaged by Irma
-
Flooding at St. Vincent's hospital
-
Truck driver booted while waiting out storm
-
School closings updated Wednesday
-
Brian and Alyssa with an AM Gas Update Part 1
-
Riverside residents rescued with boats
More Stories
-
Glynn Co. residents allowed back Thursday at 8 a.m.Sep 13, 2017, 2:49 p.m.
-
In Irma's wake, a good deed goes … punishedSep 13, 2017, 5:30 p.m.
-
Tornado tears through condos in Crescent Beach during IrmaSep 13, 2017, 11:27 p.m.