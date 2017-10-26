Top 5 events in Jacksonville this weekend

WTLV
Weekend events

Tiffany Pittman and Patty Jimenez, Visit Jacksonville , WTLV 10:57 AM. EDT October 26, 2017

JACKSONVILLE, Fla.-- Top 5 events this weekend in Jacksonville:

5: DogFest Jacksonville

  •     Friendship Fountain
  •   Sunday, October 22 at noon
  •   Bring your family, including your four-legged family members, and enjoy music, food, fun and games for all ages, all while supporting Canine Companions for Independence
  •   Admission is free!

4. Jaguars 5K Stadium Challenge

  •  Saturday, October 21
  •   Supporting Jacksonville Jaguars Foundation and local youth sports programs
  •  Course inside and outside EverBank Field

3. WasabiCon

  •   Lexington Hotel & Conference Center
  •   Jacksonville’s longest running cosplay, video game, anime, and "geek culture" convention
  •  Saturday and Sunday, October 21-22
  •   Tickets: $40 for the weekend

2. Haunted Forest Trail of Fears

  •     Catty Shack Ranch
  •      Friday-Sunday, October 20-22
  •      Tickets: $10 for adult, $5 for children

1. Oktoberfest at Five Points

  • Saturday, October 21
  •  Noon to 10 p.m.
  • Live music, German beer, and traditional Oktoberfest games will be held onstage throughout the day
  •  Admission is free!

