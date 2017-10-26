Top 5 events in Jacksonville this weekend

JACKSONVILLE, Fla.-- Top 5 events this weekend in Jacksonville:
5: DogFest Jacksonville
- Friendship Fountain
- Sunday, October 22 at noon
- Bring your family, including your four-legged family members, and enjoy music, food, fun and games for all ages, all while supporting Canine Companions for Independence
- Admission is free!
4. Jaguars 5K Stadium Challenge
- Saturday, October 21
- Supporting Jacksonville Jaguars Foundation and local youth sports programs
- Course inside and outside EverBank Field
3. WasabiCon
- Lexington Hotel & Conference Center
- Jacksonville’s longest running cosplay, video game, anime, and "geek culture" convention
- Saturday and Sunday, October 21-22
- Tickets: $40 for the weekend
2. Haunted Forest Trail of Fears
- Catty Shack Ranch
- Friday-Sunday, October 20-22
- Tickets: $10 for adult, $5 for children
1. Oktoberfest at Five Points
- Saturday, October 21
- Noon to 10 p.m.
- Live music, German beer, and traditional Oktoberfest games will be held onstage throughout the day
- Admission is free!
