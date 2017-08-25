Register for the Ken Amaro Bowtie Classic

Join On Your Side's Ken Amaro for the 6th Annual Bowtie Golf Classic, benefiting Northwest Behavioral Health Services.

Tee it up for a great cause!

Join On Your Side's Ken Amaro for the 6th Annual Bowtie Golf Classic, benefiting Northwest Behavioral Health Services.

Northwest Behavioral serves thousands of children and adults in our area in need of mental health care.

The golf tournament kicks off Friday, November 10 at the Deercreek Country Club, beginning at 9:00am.

Learn more here about their mission and the Bowtie Classic. Or call Michael Wells at 904-781-0600, ext. 411.

© 2017 WTLV-TV