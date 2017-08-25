WTLV
Register for the Ken Amaro Bowtie Classic -- Friday, November 10 at Deercreek Country Country Club, benefiting Northwest Behavioral Health Services

Trent Gilbreath, WTLV 6:31 PM. EDT August 25, 2017

Tee it up for a great cause!
 
Join On Your Side's Ken Amaro for the 6th Annual Bowtie Golf Classic, benefiting Northwest Behavioral Health Services.
 
Northwest Behavioral serves thousands of children and adults in our area in need of mental health care.
 
The golf tournament kicks off Friday, November 10 at the Deercreek Country Club, beginning at 9:00am.
 
Learn more here about their mission and the Bowtie Classic. Or call Michael Wells at 904-781-0600, ext. 411.
 
 

