Patty Jax's weekend events blog

'Patty Jax' from Visit Jacksonville with your top weekend events around JAX.

I'm Patty Jimenez from Visit Jacksonville with your Top 5 Events Around Town this weekend.

In the number 5 spot:

They're creepy and they're kooky,

Mysterious and spooky…

You know the rest!

The Adams Family is helping the Alhambra Theatre get into the Halloween spirit.

The show premieres this week and runs until November 12.

The Alhambra is one of the last remaining dinner theaters in the nation.

Go enjoy this fun experience!

In the number 4 spot…

It’s time to go back in time!

This Saturday starting at 10 a.m. head out to Fort Caroline National Monument for a one of a kind event.

Check out the new Timucuan Village at Fort Caroline.

Discover how the Timucua Indians used their environment to survive and thrive along the waters of the Timucuan Preserve hundreds of years ago.

There will be ranger talks as well as special guest archaeologists from the University of North Florida.

This event is free, educational and pretty neat.

Check it out here

Here’s the number 3 event on our Top Events countdown…

You’re invited to spend a magical Night at the Library!

This Saturday, enjoy a fun evening at the beautiful courtyard at the Jacksonville’s Main Public Library in Downtown.

Enjoy great food, drinks, music, a silent auction, and a costume contest – dress like your favorite book character!

This great event will benefit the library’s Learn to Read program.

Here’s the number 2 spot on our countdown:

It’s time to celebrate all things made in Jax!

This Saturday and Sunday, The Makers Market will present products and goodies from independent makers, designers, and creative entrepreneurs from our community.

It is a fun and lively event with Handmade, reclaimed, and vintage items, DIY demonstrations and music.

They will have artisanal food and drinks.

The Makers Market will take place at the Glass Factory on Myrtle Ave. Tickets are just $5.

It’s time for the TOP EVENT on our countdown!

Kicking off this Friday and going on all day Sunday night, it’s the inaugural Florida Oktoberfest and Music Festival.

The biggest Oktoberfest celebration in Florida will take place at Metro Park in Downtown Jax.

It will be three days of live music, authentic German & Oktoberfest beers and meals from North Florida's top food trucks and restaurants.

The superfest will include an artisan market, 100 ft Ferris wheel, kinder zone, arts and crafts, and games.

Enjoy your weekend... I’ll see you next week with more events!

© 2017 WTLV-TV