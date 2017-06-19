One Spark returns in the fall to EverBank Field.

One Spark is returning to downtown Jacksonville but just down the road...

The crowdfunding festival has partnered with Bold Events this year and will shift their event to EverBank Field, this time in the fall.

The fest will open with a concert at the new Daily's Place on Thursday, October 5 and then transform EverBank into an "Innovation Stadium" to house its 150 Creators, competing for cash prizes.

To learn more about the upcoming One Spark event and their new era, visit their website: http://onespark.com/

