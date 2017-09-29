Oktoberfest Jacksonville at the Anheuser-Busch Brewery starts today

Florida Times-Union

Oktoberfest Jacksonville kicks off Friday afternoon at the Anheuser-Busch Brewery. The two-day event includes live music, plenty of games for the whole family to enjoy, German and traditional festival food and thirst-quenching beer.

Gates open Friday, Sept. 29 at 3 p.m. and the party continues until 11 p.m. On Saturday, Sept. 30 festivities get underway at 11 a.m. and last until 11 p.m.

Oktoberfest Jacksonville features live music from more than a dozen different entertainers, including country music artist and former Miss America Betty Cantrell, Kings Guy German Band, Brite Side, Empire East and Austin Park. The performers will be on three stages; the Main Street America Main Stage, Jacksonville Party Company Stage and the iwantabuzz.com Stage.

On Friday night, enjoy the Oktoberfest Rock & Roll Beer Trivia, the USO Salute to America Party and the exclusive Stein Party. Take part in the Games of Oktoberfest on Saturday, which includes the brat eating contest, stein hoisting challenge, lederhosen competition and tug of war. Guests can also enjoy the wiener dog races and the Fun4FirstCoastKids KINDERFEST Family Fun Zone, which features plenty of activities for kids as well as the Celestial Farms petting zoo.

Client Focused Media, Buzz Media Group and Jacksonville Party Company have organized the event in coordination with the Anheuser-Busch Jacksonville Brewery. They have also partnered with nonprofits such as USO, Gator Alumni Association, Hope Springs Florida and Ocean County Purveyors to raise money and awareness for the organizations.

The Anheuser-Busch Jacksonville Brewery is located at 111 Busch Drive on the Northside of Jacksonville.

