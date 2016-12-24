Local group serves hundreds of holiday meals

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- A small grass roots organization is making an impact of their own to help others this holiday season.

The cup of love ministry handed out hundreds of meals for the homeless community at the city rescue mission in downtown Jacksonville.

Around a hundred volunteers handed out clothes, blankets, and other essentials to lessen the worry for others over the holidays.

The organizer says he understands what these people are going through all too well.

"I had just come out of a situation of living in my car homeless, found myself in a bad situation, and was getting myself out of that and saw a need and wanted to give back."

This is the third year the cup of love has hosted a Christmas event.