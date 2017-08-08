Local animal rescue organization holding fundraiser for abandoned, sick puppies

A local rescue organization, Florida Urgent Rescue, is holding a restaurant fundraiser for two litters of puppies that are very sick and in danger. The fundraiser will be held at all Jacksonville and St. Augustine Chipotle locations.

According to a press release from FUR, half of the puppies were born in the woods and lost their hair due to Demodex. The puppies have eye and ear infections and are loaded with worms, ticks and fleas. All seven of the puppies were found dangerously dehydrated.

The second batch of puppies were dropped off in the lobby of First Coast No More Homeless Pets. A rescue volunteer grabbed them and gave them to a FUR foster, who discovered they were sick with parvo, a very deadly virus. Unfortunately, they have already lost one of the puppies.

If you want to help these dogs, you can eat at all Jacksonville or St. Augustine Chipotle locations on Wednesday, August 9 between 10:45 a.m. and 10 p.m. 50% of the proceeds will go towards supporting FUR.

Participating Locations:

— Orange Park (Blanding Blvd & Youngerman )

— Mandarin Riverplace (San Jose Boulevard & Claire Lane)

— River City Pointe Place (Duval Rd and Sky Mark)

— Beach and Hodges (Beach Blvd and Hodges )

— The Markets at Town Center (Town Center Pkwy and Big Island Dr)

— Jacksonville Beach (2714 - Jacksonville Beach)

— Bartram Park (Old St. Augustine Rd @Bartram Park Blvd.)

— St. Augustine (US 1 and SR 312)

