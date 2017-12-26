LIST: New Year's Eve events around the First Coast

Family-friendly events
12/31: Adventure Landing New Years Eve Celebration
December 31, 2017
Hours: 10:00am - 2:00pm
Area: Beaches/Mayport
1944 Beach Blvd., Jacksonville Beach, FL, 32250
12/31: Beaches Branch Public Library New Year's Eve
December 30, 2017
Hours: 3:00pm - 5:00pm
Free
Area: Beaches/Mayport
600 3rd St., Neptune Beach, FL
12/31: Candy Apple Cafe So Long, ’17 Brunch
December 31, 2017
Hours: 10:00am - 5:00pm
$10 - $24
Area: Downtown/Riverfront/Southbank
400 N Hogan St., Jacksonville, FL, 32202
12/31: Fernandina Beach New Year's Eve Shrimp Drop
December 31, 2017
Hours: 5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Free
(South side of Brett's) FERNANDINA BEACH, Florida 32034, Fernandina Beach, FL, 32034
12/31: Fireworks Viewing: New Year's Eve NEW Fireworks ...
Area: Downtown/Riverfront/Southbank, Riverside/Ortega, San Marco
12/31: Jacksonville Landing News Year’s Eve Celebration
December 31, 2017
Hours: 4:00pm - Fireworks start at midnight
Free
Area: Downtown/Riverfront/Southbank
2 Independent Dr., Jacksonville, FL, 32202
12/31: Noon Year's Eve - Jacksonville Zoo & Gardens
December 31, 2018
Hours: 10:00 am - 1:00 pm
Event is free with Zoo admission.
Area: Northside/Airport
370 Zoo Parkway, Jacksonville, FL, 32218
12/31: Orange Park Mall KidX New Year at Noon
December 31, 2017
Hours: 12:00pm - 1:30pm
FREE
Area: Westside
1910 Wells Rd., Orange Park, FL, 32073
12/31: Pump It Up New Year's Jump
December 31, 2017
Hours: 10:30am - 12:00pm
Area: East Arlington, Intracoastal
11840 Beach Blvd., Ste 10, Jacksonville, FL, 32246-8470
12/31: Skate Station Funworks New Years All Night
December 31, 2017
Hours: 7:30pm - 7:00am
$25 prepaid; $30 at the door or $9 for 7:30pm - 11pm
Area: Southside/Mandarin
3461 Kori Rd., Jacksonville, FL
12/31: St. Augustine Beach Beach Blast Off
December 31, 2017
Hours: 6:00pm - 10:00pm
FREE
350 A1A Beach Boulevard, St. Augustine Beach, FL
ADULT EVENTS
Under the Sea - New Years Eve
Blackfinn Ameripub - Jacksonville
A Roaring New Year's Eve
by The Volstead
New Year's Eve Bash at HOBNOB
HOBNOB Food & Social Exchange
Sunday, December 31, 2017 at 9:00 PM - Monday, January 1, 2018 at 12:30 AM (EST)
Jacksonville, FL
New Year's Eve Celebration Dinner
by World Golf Village Renaissance St. Augustine Resort
3rd Annual New Year's Eve River Bash
by The Jacksonville Landing
New Year's Eve Bash at Unity Plaza
by HOBNOB Food & Social Exchange
RCBC New Year's Eve Southbank Bash 2017/2018
by River City Brewing Company
NYE on the Rooftop -- Sponsored by Tito's
by River & Post
Ring in the New Year at Grape & Grain Exchange!
Doors at 8 PM / Band Starts at 9 PM
All New Year's Eve packages include unlimited game play from 9 p.m. to close and party favors for up to 6 Guests. Upgrade to the VIP Package for exclusive access to our hand-carved prime rib dinner buffet (like we said, we're doing it big).
New Year's Eve Party
Hosted by Wicked Barley Brewing Company - Jacksonville, FL and Big Logic & The Truth Serum
If there is an event that is not on this list, please email us at news@firstcoastnews.com
© 2017 WTLV-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs