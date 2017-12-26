LIST: New Year's Eve events around the First Coast

Family-friendly events

12/31: Adventure Landing New Years Eve Celebration

December 31, 2017

Hours: 10:00am - 2:00pm

Area: Beaches/Mayport

1944 Beach Blvd., Jacksonville Beach, FL, 32250

(904) 246-4386

12/31: Beaches Branch Public Library New Year's Eve

December 30, 2017

Hours: 3:00pm - 5:00pm

Free

Area: Beaches/Mayport

600 3rd St., Neptune Beach, FL

(904) 241-1141

12/31: Candy Apple Cafe So Long, ’17 Brunch

December 31, 2017

Hours: 10:00am - 5:00pm

$10 - $24

Area: Downtown/Riverfront/Southbank

400 N Hogan St., Jacksonville, FL, 32202

(904) 353-9717

12/31: Fernandina Beach New Year's Eve Shrimp Drop

December 31, 2017

Hours: 5:00 PM - 8:00 PM

Free

(South side of Brett's) FERNANDINA BEACH, Florida 32034, Fernandina Beach, FL, 32034

(904) 310-3361

12/31: Fireworks Viewing: New Year's Eve NEW Fireworks ...

Area: Downtown/Riverfront/Southbank, Riverside/Ortega, San Marco

12/31: Jacksonville Landing News Year’s Eve Celebration

December 31, 2017

Hours: 4:00pm - Fireworks start at midnight

Free

Area: Downtown/Riverfront/Southbank

2 Independent Dr., Jacksonville, FL, 32202

12/31: Noon Year's Eve - Jacksonville Zoo & Gardens

December 31, 2018

Hours: 10:00 am - 1:00 pm

Event is free with Zoo admission.

Area: Northside/Airport

370 Zoo Parkway, Jacksonville, FL, 32218

(904) 757-4463

12/31: Orange Park Mall KidX New Year at Noon

December 31, 2017

Hours: 12:00pm - 1:30pm

FREE

Area: Westside

1910 Wells Rd., Orange Park, FL, 32073

(904) 269-2422

12/31: Pump It Up New Year's Jump

December 31, 2017

Hours: 10:30am - 12:00pm

Area: East Arlington, Intracoastal

11840 Beach Blvd., Ste 10, Jacksonville, FL, 32246-8470

(904) 646-1441

12/31: Skate Station Funworks New Years All Night

December 31, 2017

Hours: 7:30pm - 7:00am

$25 prepaid; $30 at the door or $9 for 7:30pm - 11pm

Area: Southside/Mandarin

3461 Kori Rd., Jacksonville, FL

(904) 880-7703

12/31: St. Augustine Beach Beach Blast Off

December 31, 2017

Hours: 6:00pm - 10:00pm

FREE

350 A1A Beach Boulevard, St. Augustine Beach, FL

(904) 669-5670

ADULT EVENTS

Under the Sea - New Years Eve

Blackfinn Ameripub - Jacksonville

A Roaring New Year's Eve

by The Volstead

New Year's Eve Bash at HOBNOB

HOBNOB Food & Social Exchange

Sunday, December 31, 2017 at 9:00 PM - Monday, January 1, 2018 at 12:30 AM (EST)

Jacksonville, FL

New Year's Eve Celebration Dinner

by World Golf Village Renaissance St. Augustine Resort

3rd Annual New Year's Eve River Bash

by The Jacksonville Landing

New Year's Eve Bash at Unity Plaza

by HOBNOB Food & Social Exchange

RCBC New Year's Eve Southbank Bash 2017/2018

by River City Brewing Company

NYE on the Rooftop -- Sponsored by Tito's

by River & Post

Ring in the New Year at Grape & Grain Exchange!

Doors at 8 PM / Band Starts at 9 PM

NYE at Topgolf

All New Year's Eve packages include unlimited game play from 9 p.m. to close and party favors for up to 6 Guests. Upgrade to the VIP Package for exclusive access to our hand-carved prime rib dinner buffet (like we said, we're doing it big).

New Year's Eve Party

Hosted by Wicked Barley Brewing Company - Jacksonville, FL and Big Logic & The Truth Serum

If there is an event that is not on this list, please email us at news@firstcoastnews.com

© 2017 WTLV-TV