LIST | Family-friendly 4th of July events around the First Coast

USA TODAY NETWORK ARCHIVES Fourth at the Falls Monday at the MPEC will feature three bands, family activities and a fireworks display.

Before you spend 30 minutes on Google searching aimlessly, check out our list of firework displays and events around the First Coast.

6/24: Orange Park Mall Freedom Festival w/ Food Truck

June 24, 2017

Hours: 10:00am - 10:00 pm

Free

Area: Westside

1910 Wells Rd., Orange Park, FL, 32073

06/28 - 07/03: Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp vs. Mobile Bay.Wednesday, June 28 - Monday, July 3, 2017

Area: Downtown/Riverfront/Southbank

301 A Philip Randolph Blvd., Jacksonville, FL, 32202

904-358-2846 ext. 3

06/30: My Gym Kid's Night Out: Red, White, and BOOOOOOM...June 30, 2017

Hours: 6:30pm - 10:00pm

Member Pricing- $32.99 for the first child, $27.99 for ...

Area: East Arlington

13770 Beach Blvd., Ste. 16, Jacksonville, FL, 32224

(904) 223-4966

07/01 - 07/04: Jacksonville Zoo 4th of July Special Adm.

July 1 - 4, 2017

Buy one Get One Free General Admission

Area: Northside/Airport

370 Zoo Parkway, Jacksonville, FL, 32218

(904) 757-4463

07/01: Red, White & Brew Freedom Run 5K

July 1, 2017

Hours: 8:00am

Area: Downtown/Riverfront/Southbank

715 Riverside Ave., Jacksonville, FL, 32204

07/03: July 3rd Movie & Fireworks at IMAX World Golf Village

July 3, 2017

Hours: 6:30pm

One World Golf Pl., St. Augustine, FL

(904) 940-4123

07/04: Amelia River Cruises Family Sunset Cruise with F...

July 4, 2017

Hours: 8:30pm

Adults $22 (+tx) / Children $16 (+tx)

1 N. Front St., Fernandina Beach, FL, 32034

(904) 261-9972

07/04: American Pride Celebration at Moosehaven

July 4, 2017

Hours: Opens at 2:00pm; Fireworks at 9:00pm; ends at 10:00pm

free

Area: Westside

Moosehaven, 1701 Park Avenue, Orange Park, FL, 32073

(904) 278-1200

07/04: Barnes and Noble Town Center - July 4th Story Ti...

July 4, 2017

Hours: 11:00am

Area: St. Johns Town Center

10280 Midtown Parkway, Jacksonville, FL, 32246

(904) 928-2027

07/04: Celebration 5k

July 4, 2017

Hours: 7:30am

Area: Southside/Mandarin

3931 Baymeadows Rd., Jacksonville, FL

07/04: City of Jacksonville

July 4, 2017

Hours: Starts at 5pm, fireworks at 9:45pm

FREE

Area: Downtown/Riverfront/Southbank

07/04: City of Jacksonville Beach

July 4, 2017

Hours: 9:00pm

Area: Beaches/Mayport

503 1st St N., Jacksonville Beach, FL, 32250

(904) 270-9301

07/04: Fireworks at Riverside Arts Market

July 4, 2017

Hours: 6:00 pm - 10:00 pm, Fireworks at 9:45pm

Area: Riverside/Ortega

715 Riverside Ave., Jacksonville, FL, 32204

07/04: Jacksonville Landing Fourth of July Celebration

Hours: 3:00pm

FREE

Area: Downtown/Riverfront/Southbank

2 W. Independent Drive, Jacksonville, FL, 32202

07/04: July 4th on Jekyll Island

July 4, 2017

07/04: Light up Amelia 4th of July Celebration

July 4, 2017

Hours: 5:00pm - 10:00pm

3 South Front St., Fernandina Beach, FL, 32034

07/04: Red, White and Deep Blue Celebration at the Ritz.

July 4, 2017

Hours: 7:00pm

$99 per adult | $29 per child ages 3–12

4750 Amelia Island Parkway, Amelia Island, FL, 32034

(904) 277-1087

07/04: Restaurant Orsay's Annual 4th of July Backyard B...

July 4, 2017

Hours: 1:00pm - 6:00pm

$35 admission All you Care to Eat - $6 Cocktails, $4 be...

Area: Riverside/Ortega

3630 Park St., Jacksonville, FL, 32205

07/04: St. Augustine Fourth of July Concert and Fireworks

July 4, 2017

Hours: Fireworks 9:30pm

1 South Castillo Dr., St Augustine, FL, 32084

(904) 825-1004

07/04: St. Mary's Railroad Patriotic Express

July 4, 2017

Hours: 10:00am, 12:00pm, 2:00pm, and 4:00pm

Adults $17; Children (12 and under) $11

Theatre by the Trax - 1000 Osborne Street, St. Mary's, GA

(912) 200-5235

07/04: St. Mary’s 4th of July Celebration

July 4, 2017

Hours: 9:00am

Downtown, St. Mary's, GA

© 2017 WTLV-TV