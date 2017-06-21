LIST | Family-friendly 4th of July events around the First Coast

Before you spend 30 minutes on Google searching aimlessly, check out our list of firework displays and events around the First Coast.
6/24: Orange Park Mall Freedom Festival w/ Food Truck
June 24, 2017
Hours: 10:00am - 10:00 pm
Free
Area: Westside
1910 Wells Rd., Orange Park, FL, 32073
06/28 - 07/03: Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp vs. Mobile Bay.Wednesday, June 28 - Monday, July 3, 2017
Area: Downtown/Riverfront/Southbank
301 A Philip Randolph Blvd., Jacksonville, FL, 32202
904-358-2846 ext. 3
06/30: My Gym Kid's Night Out: Red, White, and BOOOOOOM...June 30, 2017
Hours: 6:30pm - 10:00pm
Member Pricing- $32.99 for the first child, $27.99 for ...
Area: East Arlington
13770 Beach Blvd., Ste. 16, Jacksonville, FL, 32224
(904) 223-4966
07/01 - 07/04: Jacksonville Zoo 4th of July Special Adm.
July 1 - 4, 2017
Buy one Get One Free General Admission
Area: Northside/Airport
370 Zoo Parkway, Jacksonville, FL, 32218
(904) 757-4463
07/01: Red, White & Brew Freedom Run 5K
July 1, 2017
Hours: 8:00am
Area: Downtown/Riverfront/Southbank
715 Riverside Ave., Jacksonville, FL, 32204
07/03: July 3rd Movie & Fireworks at IMAX World Golf Village
July 3, 2017
Hours: 6:30pm
One World Golf Pl., St. Augustine, FL
(904) 940-4123
07/04: Amelia River Cruises Family Sunset Cruise with F...
July 4, 2017
Hours: 8:30pm
Adults $22 (+tx) / Children $16 (+tx)
1 N. Front St., Fernandina Beach, FL, 32034
(904) 261-9972
07/04: American Pride Celebration at Moosehaven
July 4, 2017
Hours: Opens at 2:00pm; Fireworks at 9:00pm; ends at 10:00pm
free
Area: Westside
Moosehaven, 1701 Park Avenue, Orange Park, FL, 32073
(904) 278-1200
07/04: Barnes and Noble Town Center - July 4th Story Ti...
July 4, 2017
Hours: 11:00am
Area: St. Johns Town Center
10280 Midtown Parkway, Jacksonville, FL, 32246
(904) 928-2027
07/04: Celebration 5k
July 4, 2017
Hours: 7:30am
Area: Southside/Mandarin
3931 Baymeadows Rd., Jacksonville, FL
07/04: City of Jacksonville
July 4, 2017
Hours: Starts at 5pm, fireworks at 9:45pm
FREE
Area: Downtown/Riverfront/Southbank
07/04: City of Jacksonville Beach
July 4, 2017
Hours: 9:00pm
Area: Beaches/Mayport
503 1st St N., Jacksonville Beach, FL, 32250
(904) 270-9301
07/04: Fireworks at Riverside Arts Market
July 4, 2017
Hours: 6:00 pm - 10:00 pm, Fireworks at 9:45pm
Area: Riverside/Ortega
715 Riverside Ave., Jacksonville, FL, 32204
07/04: Jacksonville Landing Fourth of July Celebration
Hours: 3:00pm
FREE
Area: Downtown/Riverfront/Southbank
2 W. Independent Drive, Jacksonville, FL, 32202
07/04: July 4th on Jekyll Island
July 4, 2017
07/04: Light up Amelia 4th of July Celebration
July 4, 2017
Hours: 5:00pm - 10:00pm
3 South Front St., Fernandina Beach, FL, 32034
07/04: Red, White and Deep Blue Celebration at the Ritz.
July 4, 2017
Hours: 7:00pm
$99 per adult | $29 per child ages 3–12
4750 Amelia Island Parkway, Amelia Island, FL, 32034
(904) 277-1087
07/04: Restaurant Orsay's Annual 4th of July Backyard B...
July 4, 2017
Hours: 1:00pm - 6:00pm
$35 admission All you Care to Eat - $6 Cocktails, $4 be...
Area: Riverside/Ortega
3630 Park St., Jacksonville, FL, 32205
07/04: St. Augustine Fourth of July Concert and Fireworks
July 4, 2017
Hours: Fireworks 9:30pm
1 South Castillo Dr., St Augustine, FL, 32084
(904) 825-1004
07/04: St. Mary's Railroad Patriotic Express
July 4, 2017
Hours: 10:00am, 12:00pm, 2:00pm, and 4:00pm
Adults $17; Children (12 and under) $11
Theatre by the Trax - 1000 Osborne Street, St. Mary's, GA
(912) 200-5235
07/04: St. Mary’s 4th of July Celebration
July 4, 2017
Hours: 9:00am
Downtown, St. Mary's, GA
