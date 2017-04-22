Keeping kids active at Healthy Kids Day

The YMCA held Healthy Kids Day at the Baseball Grounds of Jacksonville in hopes to get kids healthy this summer. Photo: FCN.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - In an effort to combat childhood obesity, the YMCA held its annual Healthy Kids Day Saturday at the Baseball Grounds of Jacksonville downtown.

From 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., the Y held the free event with the goal of improving the health and well-being of children across the First Coast by providing information to parents about their summer programs, as well as fun, active events for their children.

Parents said it was also a fun event that brings the community together every year.

“Many cultures, there are a lot of activities, a lot of people join as one. So, I think it’s better for the city of Jacksonville. It really brings people together," said Damien Brown, a parent.

The YMCA said these activities and resources are available to parents all year long.

The event marks the First Coast YMCA's official start to summer in hopes to inspire a lifetime love of physical activity.

© 2017 WTLV-TV