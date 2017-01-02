(First Coast News)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- How do you stack up to the Jacksonville Zoo's LEGO discount wall?

According to the zoo, guests pay for their admission based on their height. $2, $4, $6 or $8 all month long for all guests.

All you do is stand up against their LEGO stacks and see how much you pay.

Promotion is for general admission only which includes the all new Nature Connects®: Art with LEGO® Bricks exhibit opening January 13. No coupon needed.