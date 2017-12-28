WTLV
Here's all of the things you can do this weekend in Jacksonville

First Coast News , WTLV 8:53 AM. EST December 28, 2017

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Are you ready for the new year? If you're looking for some fun events around Jacksonville then look no further. 

We have compiled a list of some of the hottest events happening in Jax.  

DEC 30
2017 Jacksonville Light Boat Parade

Saturday at 7:30 PM - 10:30 PM

DEC 30 

TaxSlayer Bowl 

12:00PM - Everbank Field 

TaxSlayer Bowl Weekend Celebration 
SATURDAY @ 12:00 PM
TaxSlayer Bowl Weekend Celebration The Jacksonville Landing welcomes all fans to celebrate a weekend packed with football, good food, drink specials, entertainment and 

CLICK HERE FOR MORE TAXSLAYER INFO 

DEC 31 

New Year’s Eve Bash at Main Event Entertainment

SUNDAY @ 9:00 AM

JAN 1

WinterFEST at Adventure Landing

MONDAY @ 2:00 PM

CLICK HERE FOR A FULL LIST OF NYE EVENTS 

