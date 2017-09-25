Free Taxslayer Bowl tickets and free concert at Daily's Place for military personnel

(Photo by Rob Foldy/Getty Images) (Photo: Rob Foldy, 2016 Getty Images)

As a thank you to all military personnel for their service, TaxSlayer will be providing a complimentary game day experience at this year’s TaxSlayer Bowl in December. The program is open to all active duty, retired military and veterans and provides them with a FREE ticket to the TaxSlayer Bowl game, as well as a post-game military-only concert ($100 value).

TaxSlayer’s Honoring Our Heroes program is available to all active duty service members, retirees and veterans

with a military ID or VA Identification Card. Each serviceman or woman may request up to four tickets per military

ID. Each participant’s game day experience will include a ticket to the TaxSlayer Bowl, a ticket to a post-event

military appreciation concert at Daily’s Place, as well as in-stadium tribute during the TaxSlayer Bowl game.

Limited transportation options will be available from the surrounding area, including direct transportation from

Fort Gordon. To register for tickets, visit www.taxslayerbowl.com.

“TaxSlayer is an extremely proud supporter of the military,” said Brian Rhodes, CEO, TaxSlayer. “Honoring these

heroes with a unique game day experience is our way of giving back to a community that gives back to America

every day. We’re looking forward to traveling down to Jacksonville and cheering along with our country’s finest

on game day.” In addition to its Honoring Our Heroes program, TaxSlayer provides active-duty military a 50

percent discount for all federal and state returns. The company also partners with the Wounded Warrior Project

by donating a portion of its tax filing processing fees toward supporting, honoring, and empowering our nation’s

wounded veterans.

Northeast Florida boasts a strong military presence with area military installations including Naval Air Station

Jacksonville, Naval Station Mayport, Kings Bay Naval Base, Camp Blanding Joint Training Center, Naval

Aviation Depot Jacksonville and Marine Corps Blount Island Command providing employment to more than

50,000 active duty, reserve and civilian men and women. Service members across the Southeast in Georgia and

South Carolina are also encouraged to apply for the program, including Fort Gordon, Fort Jackson and Fort

Benning.

“There is no greater honor than to have a title sponsor that gives back to those who have done so much for us

and our country,” said TaxSlayer Bowl President and CEO Rick Catlett. “Jacksonville is such a proud military

town. What better way to say thank you to our heroes than by providing them with an unforgettable experience

during one of the most storied matchups in college football.”

Tickets must be picked up on game day with a valid military or VA ID card. To get a complimentary ticket, click here to register.

This year, Taxslayer will also provide a free concert to military personnel and their families -- details on the concert to be announced later.

