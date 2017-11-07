Veterans Day: Free meals and discounts for Veterans

Veterans Day should be every day but since only one day is devoted to it we want to make sure you know about freebies.

Veterans Day is Friday, November 11 and a variety of restaurants and stores are offering free deals or discounts at participating locations. Make sure you carry your proof of service or valid military ID.

Chipotle

Offering a buy one get one free (BOGO) burrito, bowl, salad or taco on Tuesday, November 7th, from 5 pm to close. Offer valid for all U.S. military (active-duty, , national guard, and retired military), military spouses with ID, and veterans.

Friday, November 10, 2017

Denny’s All You Can Eat Pancakes

All active, inactive, and retired military personnel at all participating Denny’s restaurants nationwide will receive a free Build Your Own Grand Slam breakfast on Friday, Nov. 10, from 5 a.m. to noon. Diners must show ID to receive this offer.

Farmer Boys

Friday, Nov. 10 veterans and active duty military with valid proof of service get a free big cheese cheeseburger.

Firebirds Wood Fired Grill

Dine with a veteran or active duty service member on Friday and their lunch or dinner is free (free entree equal to or less than your purchase).

IHOP

All active duty and retired Veterans are invited to come in and enjoy Free Red, White, & Blue Pancakes Friday, November 10.

Friday AND Saturday November 10-11, 2017

Aspen Creek Grill

Free meal for Active Duty Military and Veterans on Nov. 10th & 11th from 11am-3pm both days. Offer Valid at all Aspen Creek Grill Locations.

BJ’s Restaurant

All veterans and active military can enjoy a complimentary entree under $12.95 on Friday and Saturday November 10-11/2017. Guests over age 21 will can also receive an alcoholic beverage for $6. Please present your military ID to receive this offer.

Saturday, November 11, 2017

Applebee’s

Veterans and Active Duty Military can select a free meal from a limited menu on Veteran’s Day. Provide proof of service required.

Bob Evans

Bob Evans Restaurants are offering free select menu items to Veterans and Active Duty Military on Veterans Day, Sat., Nov. 11.

California Pizza Kitchen

On Veterans Day, all veterans or active duty military personnel will be able to select a free entree from a special Veterans Day menu including pizza, salads and pasta. Please come in uniform or bring your military ID or other proof of service.

Chuck E. Cheese

To thank service members past and present, on Veteran’s Day on Nov. 11, Chuck E. Cheese’s will be offering one free personal pizza to all active and retired military members at participating stores nationwide. Promo code #5500.

Cicis Pizza

Free pizza buffet if you show a valid Military ID.

Circle K

November 11, 2017, participating Circle K convenience stores will offer a free Polar Pop to military Veterans.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

Veterans receive a complimentary Double Chocolate Fudge Coca-Cola® Cake dessert to veterans and an opportunity for guests to make purchases that support Operation Homefront. Veterans Day only.

Dunkin’ Donuts

On November 11, Veterans and active duty military can enjoy a free donut at Dunkin’ Donuts restaurants nationwide, no purchase necessary.

Little Caesars Pizza

On Saturday, November 11, from 11am to 2pm, veterans and active military members can receive a free $5 HOT-N-READY® Lunch Combo.

Macaroni Grill

Free Mom’s Ricotta Meatballs & Spaghetti entrée this Veteran’s Day, Saturday, November 11th to all veterans and active military.

Main Event Bowling

Veterans and active duty military members can enjoy a free entree plus a $10 FUNcard from open to 5 pm on Saturday, November 11th. Offer also includes free shoe rental for veteran and four guests.

On The Border Free Entree

This Veterans Day, all veterans and active duty military will receive a free combo meal at OTB’s. The meal is from the”Create Your Own Combo menu,” which is a “choose 2” or “choose 3” menu.

Outback Steakhouse Free Bloomin’ Onion® and a beverage

All active, retired military and veterans get a free Bloomin’ Onion® and a beverage on Veterans Day. Must have valid identification. Additionally, November 12 through November 16, military members will receive 20% off their check and, beginning November 17, Military, Fire and Police heroes will receive 10% off their check.

Red Lobster

To thank Veterans, active duty military, and reservists, Red Lobster will offer a free appetizer or dessert from their select Veterans Day menu. To receive offer, show a valid military ID on Saturday, November 11th.

Red Robin

All Veterans and Active Duty Military get a free dine-in Red’s Tavern Double Burger and Bottomless Steak Fries on Veterans Day 11/11.

Ruby Tuesday

This Veterans Day, all former and active duty service members of the military can enjoy a free appetizer

TGI Fridays Free Lunch

Guests who show valid military ID can enjoy a free lunch menu item up to $12. This offer is valid on Saturday, November 11th, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. local time.

If you notice a freebie or discount not listed above, please email us news@firstcoastnews.com and we will add it to our list.

