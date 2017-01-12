Free dental care for Duval County Children

(Photo: Give Kids A Smile)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Parents, listen up!

Give Kids A Smile Day will provide free dental care for Duval County kids! According to a press release, an estimated 70 children from local underserved families will be eligible to participate in this free event!

The event, sponsored by the Jacksonville Dental Society and the Sulzbacher Dental Center, will take place on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2017 from 7:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. Participating children should be pre-screened prior to the day of the event to ensure a spot on treatment day. Screening day will be Jan. 25 from 3-7 p.m.

Address: The Sulzbacher Dental Center, 611 East Adams St., Jacksonville, FL 32202

This event is open to the public for children ages 3-18 years old. Patients will be treated on a first-come, first-served basis with priority given to those who have been pre-screened. Walk-ins will be accepted on the day of the event if the schedule permits. For more information and to schedule an appointment, call 904.394.1655. More on the event here.

