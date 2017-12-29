Free cab rides in Jacksonville offered on NYE to help get you home safely

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Let's all get home safe on New Years Eve.

Farah & Farah are helping to keep Jacksonville area residents safe on the biggest party night of the year. If you plan on drinking Dec. 31 into Jan. 1 make sure you call a cab, the ride's free.

We're doing it again! Free rides home on NYE! We're including Uber this time. For your free ride home on NYE go to https://t.co/UPWA4mVTOQ #HappyNewYear pic.twitter.com/zDEYNb18Dd — Farah & Farah (@farahandfarah) December 28, 2017

This year they're including Uber.

Jacksonville residents will be able to take free cab rides on New Year’s Eve. Farah & Farah will pay for your ride—and the tip. Just give them a call at 904.854.9391 on New Year’s Eve or visit keepjaxsafe.org to register.

“New Year’s Eve is the busiest night of the year for cabs in Jacksonville,” said Chuck Farah. “Whether you get a cab through us or on your own, please be sure to call well in advance of your departure time so we can get a cab to you in a timely manner.”

For more information, or to sign up for your FREE New Year’s Eve cab ride, visit keepjaxsafe.org.

