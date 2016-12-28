Free cab rides in Jacksonville offered on NYE to help get you home safely

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Let's all get home safe on New Years Eve.

Farah & Farah are helping to keep Jacksonville area residents safe on the biggest party night of the year. If you plan on drinking Dec. 31 into Jan. 1 make sure you call a cab, the ride's free.

Jacksonville residents will be able to take free cab rides on New Year’s Eve. Farah & Farah will pay for your ride—and the tip. Just give us a call at (904) 396-5555 on New Year’s Eve or visit keepjaxsafe.org to register.

“New Year’s Eve is the busiest night of the year for cabs in Jacksonville,” said Chuck Farah. “Whether you get a cab through us or on your own, please be sure to call well in advance of your departure time so we can get a cab to you in a timely manner.”

For more information, or to sign up for your FREE New Year’s Eve cab ride, visit keepjaxsafe.org.