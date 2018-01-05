Free adoptions for Jacksonville Humane Society visitors wearing Jaguars or teal gear

People who wear Jaguars gear or teal colors to the Jacksonville Humane Society this weekend will be rewarded with free adoptions.

The adoption special Friday, Saturday and Sunday is in honor of the team’s Sunday playoff game, the first in a decade.

“We could not be prouder of our association with the Jaguars — who are winners in our book for so many reasons,” said executive director Denise Deisler. “We wanted to let them know we are rooting for them 100 percent this weekend. Go Jags!”

Also, society staff will be dressed in Jaguars gear and fans will be encouraged to write messages to the players on teal paw prints that will displayed throughout its Beach Boulevard campus. The messages will be shared on social media throughout the weekend.

The society — at 8464 Beach Blvd., west of Southside Boulevard — will be open 12 to 7 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. While adoptions fees will be waived, other fees may apply.

To view adoptable pets or get more information, go to jaxhumane.org.

Florida Times-Union