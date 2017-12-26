Cummer Museum of Art & Gardens Announces Partnership with Bold City Brewery

The Cummer Museum of Art & Gardens has just announced a partnership with Bold City Brewery as well as the launch of a new brew: Avant Gardener.

After Hurricane Irma, Kevin Miller with Bold City Brewery approached Museum staff to see if there was anything they could do to help. From this conversation, Avant Gardener was born. The brewers and staff got to work to come up with a concept for the beer that would highlight something specific about the Cummer Gardens.

“I am honored to be able to work with the Cummer Museum on such an exciting project,” states Johnson. “I went to the Museum a lot as a kid. It is such a great part of the community, and I love that we get to be part of the reconstruction process.”

In addition, local artist Jim Draper has donated the use of his artwork to be used alongside the new brew. Draper’s image is a serigraph print of a rose found in the Cummer Gardens.

The new brew is a Belgian wheat with hints of rose petal, rose hips, and oak chips. The cherished Cummer Oak, one of the oldest trees in Jacksonville, makes a guest appearance in this recipe. It is described as floral, savory, and cloudy, but not hoppy.

